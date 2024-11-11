WATCH TV LIVE

Kash Patel in Talks for Top Intel Posts: CIA, FBI

By    |   Monday, 11 November 2024 07:14 PM EST

Former National Security Council official Kash Patel is in talks, according to a key GOP insider who spoke to the New York Post, for several top national security positions such as CIA director or head of the FBI.

Patel, who has recommended Trump create a 24/7 White House declassification for records regarding 9/11, JFK, etc., is said to be in "conversations" with the transition team, the key GOP insider told the Post.

During an appearance on "The Shawn Ryan Show" two months ago, Patel said he told then-former President Donald Trump that one of the means of holding the Deep State accountable was to install a "24/7 declassification office — whatever you want to call it, transparency, truth, whatever."

"[The office] sits in the White House. Reports directly to you," i.e., Trump, "and you take incoming from the United States of America. 'I want JFK. I want the 9/11 files. I want this. I want that.'"

Patel argued it would be a means for the president to stay informed and combat what he said the "Deep State uses the most to cover up their corruption" — "an illegal application of the classification system."

The source told the Post that if Patel doesn't get the appointment as CIA director, he could head the FBI. Nonetheless, it is not clear who Trump will choose for either of these positions as the president-elect's transition team has been keeping such matters under wraps.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

