FBI's Patel: Suspect in Kirk Killing Interrogated, Released

FBI Director Kash Patel says a suspect tied to the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk on Wednesday in Utah was released after being taken into custody.

"The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement," Patel wrote on X. "Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency."

In an earlier post, Patel wrote: "The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi. We will provide updates when able."

Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform that the suspected shooter was spotted on top of a building behind the crowd through CCTV footage. Video clips circulating on social media showed a person running on a rooftop behind the crowd.

"The only information we have on the suspect, the shooter, is taken from closed-circuit TV here on campus," Mason said. "We do have that. We're analyzing it. But it is security camera footage that you can kind of guess what the quality of that is.

"But we do know, [the suspect was] dressed in all dark clothing. But we don't have much better description other than that."

Kirk, 31, the co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck at a forum with students at Utah Valley University. A video from the event showed Kirk bleeding heavily from an apparent gunshot wound.

University spokesperson Ellen Treanor said that Kirk was struck about 20 minutes after he began speaking on campus, according to The New York Times. She said the assailant fired from the Losee Center, a building about 200 yards away.

Treanor said Kirk was taken away by his security team. Andrew Kolvet, a spokesman for Turning Point USA, confirmed that Kirk had been shot in the neck.

Video clips circulating on social media showed Kirk addressing a large outdoor crowd when a loud crack that sounded like a gunshot rang out. One video appeared to show Kirk's head jerking back as he delivered remarks while sitting under a tent with the slogan "The American Comeback" printed on it. Kirk can be seen briefly moving his hand to his neck as he falls off his chair.