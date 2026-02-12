Trump Backed Candidate Drops Out of Ariz. Gov Race

Karrin Taylor Robson is dropping out of the race for Arizona governor.

Robson, a Republican, made the announcement in a post on social media.

"After deep reflection, prayer, and many conversations with my family, I have decided to suspend my campaign for Governor," Robson wrote.

"This decision was not an easy one. I love Arizona deeply," Robson added. "It is the greatest state in our country, and I would do anything to protect it from the growing radicalism of the left."

Robson said she was dropping out to avoid a "divisive primary that drains resources and turns into months of intraparty attacks."

"It only weakens our conservative cause and gives the left exactly what they want: a fractured Republican Party heading into November," Robson said.

President Donald Trump originally endorsed Robson but then also endorsed Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., when he entered the race.

"When Andy Biggs decided to run for Governor, quite unexpectedly, I had a problem — Two fantastic candidates, two terrific people, two wonderful champions, and it is therefore my Great Honor TO GIVE MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT TO BOTH," Trump wrote.

Robson, considered a moderate, had faced months of attacks from Turning Point USA, the conservative group based in Arizona.

She also ran for governor in 2022, losing the Republican primary to Kari Lake.

Gov. Katie Hobbs is running for a second term, having defeated Lake in 2022.

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., is also running for the Republican nomination, having expressed concern Biggs would not be able to win statewide.

Robson did not endorse a candidate in her statement.

Biggs praised her on social media.

"I want to thank Karrin Taylor Robson for a well-run campaign and for her many contributions to keeping our state red," Biggs wrote.

"Our campaign is now the only campaign endorsed by President Trump and [late TPUSA founder] Charlie Kirk, as well as dozens of state legislators and leaders across Arizona," Biggs added.

"We intend to win and defeat Katie Hobbs in November, but the time for Republicans to unite behind our campaign is now."

Hobbs' campaign said Robson dropped out because she saw "the writing on the wall."

"Gov. Katie Hobbs is going to win re-election because of her bipartisan record of lowering costs, securing the border, and protecting healthcare," campaign manager Nicole DeMont said in a statement.

"No matter who emerges from this chaotic primary, we will stay focused on building a winning coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who believe in putting Arizona first."