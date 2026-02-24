Leavitt: Trump to Tout Record, Bold Agenda in SOTU

President Donald Trump will "tout the administration's accomplishments over the past year" in his State of the Union on Tuesday night while also laying out "a very ambitious agenda" to help American workers, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday morning, Leavitt said Americans can expect a speech focused heavily on the economy, national security, and the administration's record at home and abroad.

"You're going to hear a speech that is a celebration of 250 years of our nation and our nation's independence. You're going to hear the president share the stories of everyday Americans who have benefited from his policies. You're going to hear the president share tear-jerking stories of American heroes, past and present, who really exemplify what it means to be a patriotic American," Leavitt said.

"He'll obviously tout the administration's accomplishments over the past year, and he will, of course, lay out a very ambitious agenda … for the working people of this country to make America more affordable and prosperous and safe and make the American dream more attainable."

Leavitt said a "large portion" of the speech will focus on the economy, with Trump making the case that he and Republicans are best equipped to continue tackling what she called the "affordability crisis that was created by the Biden administration and Democrats on Capitol Hill."

She pointed to mortgage rates dipping below 6% for the first time since 2022, noting they had surged above 8% under former President Joe Biden. During Trump's first term, she said, rates fell to record lows of 2.65%.

The president will also highlight signature tax proposals, including "no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security," Leavitt said.

She cited the example of a Pennsylvania waitress and her husband who stand to save thousands under those policies.

In a post on X ahead of the address, Leavitt said the speech will celebrate "250 glorious years of our nation's independence and excellence," and argue that Trump has "turned our country around from the brink of disaster."

He will declare that the state of the union is "strong, prosperous and respected," she wrote.

Trump is also expected to defend his immigration crackdown, call for increased military funding, and address tensions with Iran and Venezuela.

Leavitt confirmed the president will "proudly and rightfully say that the United States military is the strongest and most lethal fighting force in the world."

She defended "Operation Midnight Hammer," saying it "obliterated Iran's nuclear facilities," while emphasizing that Trump prefers diplomacy but is "willing to use the lethal force of the United States military if necessary."

Leavitt also blasted Democrats over the Department of Homeland Security funding fight, accusing them of hurting the Coast Guard, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Transportation Security Administration, and the Secret Service by delaying funding.

"It's completely avoidable if Democrats do the right thing," she said.

While some Democrats plan to boycott the speech, the White House says Trump will present a confident vision of a nation back on track and make the case that continued Republican leadership is key to restoring and protecting the American Dream.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.