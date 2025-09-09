White House: New Stats Reveal 'Broken' Labor Bureau

The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday released figures showing it was off target by more than 900,000 jobs in its reporting from March 2024 to March 2025.

"Today, the BLS released the largest downward revision on record," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to Newsmax.

Leavitt said it provides more understanding on why President Donald Trump took action to address concerns about reporting accuracy at the bureau, with Leavitt saying is proves that "President Trump was right: [Joe] Biden's economy was a disaster and the BLS is broken."

Leavitt added: "This is exactly why we need new leadership to restore trust and confidence in the BLS's data on behalf of the financial markets, businesses, policymakers, and families that rely on this data to make major decisions."

The White House on Aug. 1 released a list of errors and omissions by the BLS, which it accused of "inaccuracies and incompetence" while pointing an accusing finger at Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, who was appointed to the role by former President Joe Biden. Among those examples was the BLS issuing another massive revision of jobs; more than 800,00 were overestimated in what was the second-largest downward revision for the BLS.

Trump fired McEntarfer just hours after the release of the July jobs report, which showed weaker than expected job growth and significant downward revisions for May and June.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer posted on Tuesday that the negative drop of numbers from the BLS reveals a problem.

"Today's massive downward revision gives the American people even more reason to doubt the integrity of data being published by @BLS_gov," she wrote. "It's imperative for the data to remain accurate, impartial, and never altered for political gain."

Within two weeks of firing McEntarfer, Trump named Heritage Foundation Chief Economist E. J. Antoni to lead the bureau. His nomination is awaiting Senate confirmation.