Dem Hernandez Calls for GOP Nunez's 'Latina Card' to Be Revoked

Karla Hernandez, the Democrat challenger to incumbent Florida Republican Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, said her opponent’s “Latina card should be revoked,” in an interview with Politico Thursday.

In the video, Hernandez criticized Nunez’s support of transporting illegal immigrants from Florida to Democrat-run cities and states.

“Technically she’s considered a Latina, but I think that her Latina card should be revoked,” Hernandez said in the video. “As a Cuban American, saying that she was OK with putting Cubans on a bus and sending them to Delaware … she’s completely out of touch with her community.”

Hernandez also called President Joe Biden “the compassionate president that came over here and saved us,” and added that she likes to think she’s “the only Latina running for this seat.”

Nunez responded to Hernandez’s remarks via Twitter.

“These are my parents at our inauguration in 2019,” she tweeted. “As the daughter of Cuban exiles, I proudly carry their legacy and no one can take that away from me. Hispanic by heritage, American by the grace of God.”

Calling Hernandez “Karla Marx,” the DeSantis War Room Twitter account said, “According to Democrat politicians, you can't be Hispanic if you don't support illegal immigration.”

Earlier this week, a Florida circuit court judge ruled that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 20 days to produce records pertaining to the flights of migrants he sent to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, according to the Daily Caller.

According to a poll by the University of North Florida released Wednesday, DeSantis leads Democrat opponent Charlie Crist by 14 percentage points.

In Washington, Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, was denied entry to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) Thursday.

When it was founded, the CHC was a bipartisan organization, but it is now made up entirely of Democrats.

Flores responded in a tweet, saying, “Why am I not surprised?!? Once again, the party of ‘inclusion’ does it again …”

“This shows the true bias towards the first Mexican-born congresswoman in U.S. history,” she said.

Sebastian Roa, a spokesman for the CHC, said the caucus’ bylaws have changed and do not permit Republicans to join.

“In 2003, led by Rep. [Mario] Díaz Balart, GOP members split from the CHC to form the Congressional Hispanic Conference,” Roa said. “Per our bylaws, the CHC is now for Democratic members. Rep. Flores' extreme MAGA values and their attacks on Latinos and our nation's democracy on Jan. 6 do not align with CHC values.”

The bylaws were changed after former Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo was denied entry in 2017.