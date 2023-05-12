×
Welsh Composer: Meghan Markle Did Not Pose as Me

Friday, 12 May 2023 10:49 AM EDT

Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins has addressed theories that he was Meghan Markle in disguise at King Charles' coronation.

Social media turned into a frenzy when photos of Jenkins emerged, with many people convinced that his striking look of large shades, grey hair and a mustache was a cover-up and that he was in fact the Duchess of Sussex sneaking into Westminster Abbey despite announcing that she would not be attending the event.

"You're not fooling us," tweeted one royal watcher to Markle.

"Meghan Markle's disguise nearly had me fooled," another joked.

The speculation prompted 79-year-old Jenkins to release a statement on TikTok.

"I understand there's been quite a lot of interest in me," he said. "I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise."

The composer noted that some commentators said he was there to "try and steal the crown jewels."

"I look this way all the time," he continued. "Oh, and my mustache ... I've had the mustache since I was 18 years old. It was very trendy then. So that's me. Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all!"

Jenkins explained that he had attended the coronation because music he had written was played at the ceremony.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, who sat next to Jenkins at the event, also spoke out about the wild theories that he was Markle in disguise.

Taking to Twitter, Webber wrote: "I can confirm it probably wasn't MM and had no jewels on his person as far as I could see – ALW."

Jenkins previously told the BBC that he was "honored" to have a part in the coronation.

"It obviously sums up Welsh culture — the harp — and he [King Charles III] has always supported Welsh music," he said.

"I don't know whether he chose it, but he was happy to have it there. I know he likes it, otherwise he wouldn't have asked me," he added.

