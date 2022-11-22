×
White House Press Secretary Chides Reporter: 'I'm Done With You!'

With Dr. Anthony Fauci looking on, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confronts a reporter during Tuesday's press conference. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 November 2022 03:00 PM EST

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre scolded Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba for speaking out of turn, posing a question to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci took the stage at Tuesday's press briefing, which appears to be his last before retiring as White House chief medical adviser, and urged people to remain vigilant to the threat of COVID-19. Ateba cut off CNN's Jeremy Diamond by demanding follow-ups to The Daily Caller's Diana Glebova's question about the origin of the virus.

Ateba has had several outbursts with the Biden administration spokespeople. In this instance, Jean-Pierre lectured him: "We have a process here. I'm not calling out on people who yell, and you're being disrespectful to your colleagues, and you're being disrespectful of our guests.

"I will not call on you if you yell, and also, you're taking time off the clock because Dr. Fauci has to leave in a couple of minutes."

Ateba attempted to ask again, but Jean-Pierre said, "I'm done! I'm not getting into a back-and-forth with you!" That didn't stop Ateba from asking Fauci about the origins of COVID-19, drawing another rebuke from Jean-Pierre, who said, "It is not your turn!"

"I hear your question, but we're not doing this the way you want it!" Jean-Pierre said. "Simon, I'm done! I'm done with you right now."

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 03:00 PM
