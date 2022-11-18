×
Tags: karilake | mar | a | lago | arizona | election

Kari Lake Spotted at Mar-a-Lago

(Newsmax/"Greg Kelly Reports")

By    |   Friday, 18 November 2022 03:16 PM EST

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has refused to concede the election despite multiple news outlets declaring her loss, was recently seen at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Lake was spotted at the resort on Thursday, where she met with Trump and former Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon, according to the Washington Examiner.

She later told a crowd at Mar-a-Lago: "They had to do everything they could to stop us. Ballot harvesting. They had to shut down the machines on Election Day. But we know their tricks, and they think they can slow and pour cold water on a movement. It is not possible, people."

Lake also referenced Trump's recent announcement of his intention to run for president in 2024, saying: "I'll tell you this right now. I don't know what my future holds other than [that] I'm going to continue to fight for this country. But I will do everything in my power to make sure this man is back in the White House."

Newsmax called the election on Monday for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who won with 50.39% of the vote to Lake's 49.61%, according to Newsmax calculations.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
