Tom Petty Estate Targets Kari Lake for 'Illegal' Use of Song

Late rock superstar Tom Petty's estate tore into Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Friday for the illegal use of "I Won't Back Down" in a campaign video.

Via a Twitter statement, Petty's team stressed the Republican's "failed campaign" for the governor spot. Lake has refused to concede the race and hinted at launching several lawsuits against Maricopa County.

The clip in question is a now-deleted Twitter video by Lake announcing that she would pursue all available options before conceding. Since being removed, the clip was replaced with another video without the Petty hit.

"The Tom Petty estate and our partners were shocked to find out that Tom's song 'I Won't Back Down' was stolen and used without permission or a license to promote Kari Lake's failed campaign," the Petty estate wrote.

"This is illegal," they said. "We are exploring all of our legal options to stop this unauthorized use and to prohibit future misappropriations of Tom's beloved anthem."

Lake, who did not respond to the Arizona Republic about the incident, had a similar run-in with Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider in August after using the song "We're Not Gonna Take It" without permission.

In her latest video published Thursday, Lake insists to supporters that she is still in the fight.

"For two years, I have been sounding the alarm about our broken elections system here in Arizona, and this past week has confirmed everything we have been saying," she said. "The fox was guarding the henhouse and because of that, voters have been disenfranchised."

Newsmax called the election on Monday for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who won with 50.39% of the vote to Lake's 49.61%, according to Newsmax calculations.