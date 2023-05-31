Kari Lake to Give Keynote Address at Ga. GOP Convention

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake will deliver the keynote address at the Georgia Republican convention next week after former Vice President Mike Pence's withdrawal.

Georgia GOP chair David Shafer said in an email to delegates on Wednesday that Pence had to cancel his appearance due to a CNN town hall in Iowa he scheduled for the same week, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The email also announced that Lake, who has refused to concede the election and has filed multiple lawsuits to overturn it, will be the keynote speaker at the event, which begins June 9.

"I am delighted to announce that Kari Lake will be the keynote speaker at our Victory Dinner Friday evening, June 9," Shafer wrote.

"Vice President Mike Pence was originally slated but has been forced to re-scheduled because of a televised national town hall at which he will be making an announcement regarding his future plans. He will instead be sending us video greetings.

"I heard Kari Lake speak at our last Republican National Committee meeting and look forward to welcoming her to the Peach State."

Lake recently told Newsmax that she is "considering" a run for Senate.