Lake Joins Gallego in Opposition to Ariz. Abortion Ruling

Arizona Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Kari Lake decried Tuesday's Arizona Supreme Court abortion ruling and called on the Democrat governor and state legislature to "come up with an immediate common sense solution."

She was in solidarity with her Democrat opponent in November's election, Rep. Ruben Gallego.

The state's high court ruled Tuesday that Arizona can enforce an 1864 law that criminalizes all abortions except when a mother's life is at stake. The law, which predates Arizona's statehood, does not provide exceptions for rape or incest.

"I understand the fear and anxiety of pregnancy, and the joy of motherhood. I wholeheartedly agree with President [Donald] Trump — this is a very personal issue that should be determined by each individual state and her people," Lake said in a statement. "I oppose today's ruling, and I am calling on [Gov.] Katie Hobbs and the State Legislature to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support."

Trump announced Monday that he would support leaving abortion as an issue for the states after mulling a federal 15-week abortion ban.

Lake went on to say that as senator, she would oppose federal bans on abortion as well as federal funding for them.

Gallego also released a statement, saying, "Today's ruling is devastating for Arizona women and their families," he said. "This is not what Arizonans want." In a second post, he surfaced an interview Lake did two years ago saying she was "thrilled" that Arizona had a "great law" like the one in question on the books.

But Tuesday, Lake said it's "clear that the pre-statehood law is out of step with Arizonans."

Pro-choice advocates have already been collecting signatures in an effort to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot in November that would enshrine the right to an abortion up to 24 weeks.

Meanwhile, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said after the ruling that she would not enforce the 19th century law.