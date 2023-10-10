Lake Announces GOP Senate Primary Run in Arizona

On Tuesday, Republican Kari Lake officially entered the race for the Arizona Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., adding a new dimension to the political landscape in this pivotal swing state.

Lake, a former news anchor and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, is launching her Senate bid following her closely watched but unsuccessful 2022 gubernatorial campaign in Arizona against Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs, a loss she has yet to concede.

Lake took the proactive step of registering her Senate campaign committee with the Federal Elections Commission a week before her expected campaign launch, solidifying her position as a contender in the upcoming race, reported The Hill.

Although Lake is widely anticipated to secure victory in the Republican primary, her path to success in the November general election may prove more arduous.

This complexity arises from the political landscape in Arizona, as Sinema's party affiliation shifted from Democrat to Independent in late 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Also in the race for Sinema's seat, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, a Republican, has wasted no time and has already declared his candidacy. On the Democratic side, Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona has thrown his hat into the ring, vying for the party's nomination.

Meanwhile, former Arizona Senate GOP candidate Blake Masters has been the subject of speculation regarding a potential run, although he has not officially announced his intentions.

The impending battle for the Arizona Senate seat in 2024 is poised to serve as a critical litmus test, assessing whether a senator who has shunned the confines of a traditional party identity can successfully forge a substantial centrist coalition and emerge victorious.