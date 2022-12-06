Arizona Gov. Candidate Kari Lake Rejects Election Certification

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake this week told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that she plans to file lawsuits after election officials in the state certified her opponent's victory.

"We're drawing up lawsuits because we won't have elections like they have in third-world countries," Lake, who lost to Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs by 0.5 percentage points — 17,116 votes — according to the official results, said on Monday.

Lake has claimed that malfunctioning election machines in Maricopa County were instrumental in her loss, while election officials contend that no voters were unable to cast a ballot due to problems with machines on Election Day.

She also told Steve Bannon in an interview that "We're ready to go with what we believe to be an exceptional lawsuit. And we believe we will be victorious in that lawsuit. We'll take it all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to. We will not stop fighting. Because the people of Arizona were disenfranchised."

Lake added, "It's going to be real ugly."

Hobbs said during the certification ceremony that "Arizona had a successful election, but too often throughout the process, powerful voices proliferated misinformation that threatened to disenfranchise voters. Democracy prevailed, but it's not out of the woods. … 2024 will bring a host of challenges from the election denial community that we must prepare for, but for now, Arizonans stand proud knowing that this election was conducted with transparency, accuracy, and fairness in accordance with Arizona's election laws and procedures."