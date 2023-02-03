Kari Lake 'Listening' in Meeting With GOP Senate Group

Former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continues to challenge November's midterm election result, but she is in Washington, D.C., "listening" about a potential run for Senate in 2024 now.

Any talk of running for Senate in 2024 is premature, but Lake did meet with the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for about an hour Thursday, talking about the differences in running for governor as opposed to Senate, sources told Politico.

Lake adviser Caroline Wren said the candidate is no closer to joining the potential race for Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's seat.

"I don't think so," Wren told Politico. "I think it was more listening."

Sinema left the Democratic Party to become a registered independent, setting up her seat to be a multipronged battleground as the next majority in the Senate will be determined in November, 2024.

While the NRSC does not pick candidates in GOP primaries, it does give guidance to candidates considering launching a campaign.

Lake told reporters she was in Washington, D.C., for the National Prayer Breakfast — not necessarily to weigh a Senate run, according to the report. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., a leading conservative woman in Congress was among the meetings Lake had scheduled.

Blake Masters, who lost this past midterm cycle to Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is another potential GOP primary candidate who could vie for the nomination.

Lake is going to travel to Iowa, the proverbial kickoff location for presidential election cycles, where she will meet with the Scott County Republican Women, Politico reported.