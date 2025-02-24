Firefighters Rebel After LA Mayor Bass Fires Chief

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' firing of the city's fire chief is not sitting well with firefighters who have been battling the wildfires that engulfed the area last month.

Bass fired fire Chief Kristin Crowley last week, blaming her for the city's initial poor response to the fire. Freddy Escobar, president of the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City, harshly criticized the mayor for the move.

"We don't have enough firefighters, not enough working rigs, broken down fire hydrants and a water supply that ran dry, but Chief Crowley is the one who gets terminated? It doesn't make sense," he said.

Crowley said Bass was making Crowley, "a scapegoat to distract from the failure of the city and complete neglect of the fire department."

Advisers to Bass told Politico Crowley's poor performance made the firing necessary, no matter the political fallout.

"Sometimes what's good for the city is not what's good politically," an adviser told Politico. "This is one of those times, but courage does matter at the end of the day. "

Crowley and Bass had been publicly feuding in front of and behind the cameras. Firefighters praised Crowley as a whistleblower, standing up for needed resources, Politico said while supporters of Bass said her interview criticizing the city distracted from the emergency response.

Bass has blamed Crowley for not warning her about the fire risk before she took a diplomatic trip to Ghana and for not deploying enough firefighters as the blaze began. Supporters of Crowley, including multiple firefighting groups, claim there weren't enough resources to deploy the firefighters needed.

"Our rank-and-file firefighters on the ground — the ones saving lives and property in LA every single day, support Chief Crowley. They know the truth," Escobar said to Politico. "At the end of the day, who do you think the public trusts more, our LAFD Firefighters or City Hall? I think we know the answer to that question."