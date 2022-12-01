Ye to Infowars: 'I Do Love Hitler'

Ye, the rapper and artist formerly known as Kanye West, on Thursday praised Nazis and Adolf Hitler during an appearance on Alex Jones' Infowars program.

"You're not Hitler, you're not a Nazi, you don't deserve to be called that and demonized," Jones told Ye, who was appeared wearing a black face mask.

"Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone," Ye said. "And Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we're doing to you with the contracts, and and you can love what we're pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone I use as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I'm done with that. I'm done with the classifications."

He added: "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. How about that one? Also, Hitler was born Christian."

Jones told Ye he had a "Hitler fetish," to which Ye responded, "I like Hitler ... it's not a fetish. I just like information."

Ye, who has been dropped by brands like Adidas for his antisemitic remarks, was accompanied on the show by White nationalist Nick Fuentes.

"We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time," Ye later added.

Jones started disagreeing with Ye's statements, stating he thinks most Jews "are great people" even though he agreed that there's a "Jewish mafia."

"I don't like the word 'evil' next to Nazis," Ye later said. "I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."

Later in the interview, Ye reiterated that it's "time to promote love" by declaring, "I do love Hitler. I do love the Zionists."