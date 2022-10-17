Kanye West to Speak With Trump About Joining Parler

Rapper Kanye West told Bloomberg on Monday that he would sit down with Donald Trump this week to recruit the former president to join his newly-purchased social media platform.

West, who now goes by "Ye," also informed the outlet that he would join Trump's Truth Social network as he weighs abandoning Big Tech following his acquisition of Parler. It comes just one week after the controversial rapper met with billionaire Elon Musk.

"We're using this as a net for the people who have been bullied by the thought police to come and speak their mind. Express how you feel. Express what's tied up inside of you. Express what's been haunting you," West told Bloomberg about Parler.

"The most important resource that our species has is knowledge," he continued. "This is the reason why the compression of thought and free thought has to be overcome to save the human race. It's literally that serious. And that's the reason why I am willing to put everything at risk because they've already taken enough from me for differences of opinion."

Ye's purchase of Parler follows renewed controversy surrounding the artist and businessman. The star adorned a "White Lives Matter" shirt alongside conservative pundit Candace Owens before making a series of comments directed at Jewish people.

"This is my exact point: Jewish people have owned the Black voice, whether it's through us wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt or all of us being signed to a record label or having a Jewish manager or being signed to a Jewish basketball team or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney," West said during a recent podcast appearance.

Ye added: "I respect what the Jewish people have done and how they brought their people together."