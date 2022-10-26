Rapper Ye Escorted Out of Skechers After 'Unannounced' Headquarters Visit

Hip-hop artist and apparel mogul Ye, formerly Kanye West, had to be removed from the Skechers corporate office in Los Angeles Wednesday after showing up to the headquarters "unannounced and without invitation," according to the company.

In a statement, Skechers explained that Ye had "engaged in an unauthorized filming" on company grounds and was subsequently escorted from the building.

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," the company's statement reads. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

As Newsmax chronicled earlier this month, Ye endured a public backlash from fans, celebrities, organizations, and corporations, stemming from his recent controversial comments about Jews, Latinos, African-Americans, the Ku Klux Klan, and COVID-19 vaccines.

Here's a sampling of Ye's comments, while speaking to FOX News primetime host Tucker Carlson:

Ye said he'd rather his kids learn about Hanukkah than Kwanzaa since "at least it would come with some financial engineering."

Ye stated that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, whom the artist said was a "known eugenicist," created Planned Parenthood with the KKK "to control the Jew population." Expanding on his answer, Ye said, "When I say 'Jew,' I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are. This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief."

When discussing the prospect of Black people coexisting with each other, Ye said, "Think about us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something." Ye then walked back the comment by saying, "I probably want to edit that out."

Ye predicted he would be "the first Latino president." As Newsmax reported then, that statement was aired, but it didn't include the following remark. "I just, I trust Latinos when I, you know, when I work with them. I trust them more than — ..." Ye then added, "I'll be safe, certain other businessmen, you know."

For a clip that was apparently edited, Ye — who's in the middle of a heated custody battle with Kim Kardashian — claimed one of his children had been "kidnapped" on her birthday to prevent him from seeing her.

In the aftermath of the Fox News interview, Adidas dropped Ye as a business partner.

On Tuesday, the company announced it had conducted a "thorough review" and would immediately stop production of its line of Yeezy products and stop payments to Ye and his companies — a reported company loss of potentially $246 million.