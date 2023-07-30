×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kanye | west | musk | X | account | ye

Musk's X Social Media Platform Reinstates Kanye West's Account

Musk's X Social Media Platform Reinstates Kanye West's Account
(AP)

Sunday, 30 July 2023 05:45 AM EDT

Social media platform X reinstated account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, on Saturday, after it was suspended nearly eight months ago because the rapper had violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.

Ye's account now shows his last post from Dec. 1, a day prior to when his account was suspended on platform X, the new name owner Elon Musk has given Twitter.

Ye won't be eligible to monetize his account on X, and advertisements won't appear next to his posts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing the social media platform.

Ye's account was suspended in December, just two months after it was reinstated, after one of his posts had earlier appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

X reinstated Ye's account after receiving reassurance that he wouldn't use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Ye has not posted anything new since coming back on the platform.

The social media platform did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The billionaire owner of X, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had welcomed the return of the rapper to the platform in October, after his account was reinstated for the first time.

Musk had previously reinstated former U.S. President Donald Trump's account after conducting a poll in which some 14.8 million Twitter users had voted with 51.8% voting in favor of the reinstatement. But Trump had said that he had no interest in returning to Twitter and would stick with his new platform Truth Social.

After Ye went on a string of antisemitic rants in interviews and on social media he lost his partnership with Adidas and Gap for Yeezy products.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Social media platform X reinstated account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, on Saturday, after it was suspended nearly eight months ago because the rapper had violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.Ye's account now shows his last...
kanye, west, musk, X, account, ye
296
2023-45-30
Sunday, 30 July 2023 05:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved