Kansas Legislature Passes Bill Protecting Women's Athletics; Veto Likely

The Republican-led Kansas Legislature passed a bill over the weekend keeping males who identify as female out of women's and girls' athletic competitions.

Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, is almost certain to veto the bill, and the Legislature likely does not have the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto.

Breitbart reports that the Kansas House voted Friday in favor of the bill, known as the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, 74-39, 10 votes shy of a two-thirds majority. The Senate passed the bill Saturday 25-13, with Republicans being two votes short of the number needed to override a potential veto.

The bill would require all publicly sponsored interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic or sports teams to be ''based on biological sex.'' It would apply to all education levels and require that sports teams be labeled as ''males, men, or boys,'' ''females, women, or girls,'' or ''coed or mixed.''

Supporters of the bill say that lawmakers have the obligation to protect female athletes from having their records broken by athletes who were born biologically male and thus have clear advantages.