Young Chiefs Fan Falsely Accused of Wearing Blackface

Critics blasted a Deadspin article for falsely accusing a boy of "double racism" by wearing blackface and Indian headdress at a Kansas City Chiefs football game in Las Vegas, Outkick reported.

Deadspin writer Carron J. Phillips wrote: "It takes a lot to disrespect two groups of people at once. But on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time. This is what happens when you ban books, stand against Critical Race Theory, and try to erase centuries of hate."

The article also slammed the NFL for not "getting rid of racism" in the stands.

But as the critics noted, the Deadspin article is purposely deceiving, as the boy is not wearing blackface, as the other side of his face was painted red to match the two colors of the Chiefs.

The exposure of the Deadspin article became the topic of a community note correction on X, with X owner Elon Musk praising the correction as "another @CommunityNotes win exposing deception," WPDE reported.

Breitbart pointed out that the Chiefs banned fans from wearing face paint and Native American gear in 2020 as part of its attempt to phase out its past imagery, logos, and other references to Native Americans, although, as noted, this game was in Las Vegas.