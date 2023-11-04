VP Harris' Stepdaughter Promotes Pro-Gaza Fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter is promoting a fundraising drive that supports "urgent relief for Gaza's children" through a social media post, a move that Rep. Jeff Van Drew is criticizing as "abhorrent."

Ella Emhoff, 24, the daughter of Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, put the fundraising drive on her Instagram page, where she has 315,000 followers, reported The New York Post.

The effort has netted more than $7.8 million and is operated by the nonprofit Palestinian Children's Relief Fund, based in Kent, Ohio. According to ProPublica, the organization brought in more than $21 million in 2021.

It has not been made clear if Ella Emhoff donated any money to the cause.

Van Drew, R-N.J., said her promotion is "of tremendous concern" and he is "kind of stunned by it [as] it is disturbing to the maximum degree."

The congressman, who is on the House Homeland Security Committee, added that it's almost a sure thing that Hamas will take any cash intended for humanitarian aid that comes into Gaza.

Ella Emhoff's father and Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish, but she often points out that she does not observe her father's faith.

"Ella is not Jewish," a representative for her told The Forward in 2021. "It's not something she grew up with. Ella truly has no qualms with the faith; but she does not want to speak on behalf of Judaism, as she does not celebrate herself."

Ella Emhoff's mother is film producer Kerstin Emhoff. She is also close with her stepmother, the vice president. Ella Emhoff's representatives did not respond to a request for comment from the Post.

The news comes after President Joe Biden announced plans to send $100 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, leading to GOP presidential candidates denouncing the proposal, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.