Harris Holds Closed-Door Meeting to Expand Voting

By    |   Tuesday, 27 February 2024 07:42 PM EST

Vice President Kamala Harris held a closed-door meeting Tuesday to expand voter registration.

At the start of the meeting, Harris gave a 7-minute monologue on the urgency to protect voting rights and poll workers, at which point, by the end of her speech, the press was ushered out of the room, and the meeting was held behind closed doors.

Axios reports that the roundtable discussion over strategies included representatives from more than 20 voting rights groups.

During Harris's speech, the vice president mentioned efforts to promote three national days of voting "action."

"I'm also pleased to announce today," Harris said, "that we will declare three national days of action together with the leaders here where we can continue to do our work that is about uplifting communities, strengthening coalitions, strengthening communities around their power, and ability to lead in their own communities, and so those three national days of action for voting will be Juneteenth, the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act" (Aug. 6), "and, of course, National Voter Registration Day" (Sept. 24).

Due to the closed-door nature of the meeting, it is otherwise unclear how the strategy to expand voting registration on those days of "action" will be implemented.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

