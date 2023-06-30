VP Harris, Reeling in Polls, Plays Host to Pride Month Bash

Kamala Harris, her net approval rating of -17% being the lowest for a vice president in the history of an NBC News poll, played host with second gentleman Douglas Emhoff to a star-studded Pride Month event Wednesday night at her official residence at the National Observatory in Washington.

The event was done in partnership with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, and the emcee was Sasha Colby, the Season 15 winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Actress and singer Alex Newell performed "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" by Whitney Houston, according to The Advocate.

Besides Harris and Emhoff, speakers included GLADD President Sarah Jane Ellis and Sam Charney, who introduced Harris. Charney wrote about gun violence prevention in the aftermath of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in November. Nic Grzecka and Matthew Haynes, who were representing Club Q, also attended, according to The Advocate.

"During Pride Month, we celebrate the LGBTQI+ community, the promise of our country, and the heroes upon whose shoulders we stand as we continue the fight for equality," Harris tweeted Friday, with four photographs from the event.

TV personality Bobby Berke from "Queer Eye," drag performer and social media influencer Pattie Gonia, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and Assistant Secretary for Health for the Department of Health and Human Services Rachel Levine, also were among the guests, The Advocate reported.

The Advocate reported Harris highlighted in her speech the importance of celebrating LGBTQ+ American achievements.

"It will be incumbent on us to be clear-eyed about the movement we are a part of and the moment we are in," she said. "Right now, in our country, over 600 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been proposed, and over 70 have been passed."