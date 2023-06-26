×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | new york | lgbtq | stonewall inn | rights | joe biden | equality

VP Harris Signals Support for LGBTQ Americans During Stonewall Visit

By    |   Monday, 26 June 2023 10:48 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris used a visit to the Stonewall Inn in New York City, a location that was the epicenter of riots between 54 years ago between its gay patrons and police in 1969, Monday to urge members of the LGBTQ community to continue fighting for equality.

"There are over 600 bills that are being proposed, anti-LGBTQ bills," the Guardian reported Harris saying during her visit, calling such moves a "failed policy approach" and adding: "People are afraid to be themselves – these are fundamental issues that point to the need for us to all be vigilant, to stand together."

The report said the historic riot at the bar began with a common police raid in June 1969 that started the modern LGBTQ movement and led to the New York Police Department making an apology in 2019 on the 50th anniversary of the event.

"We are not going to be overwhelmed, we're not going to be silenced, we're not going to be deterred, we are not going to tire … We're going to roll up our sleeves," she said. "That, to me, [is] what Stonewall means – strength in numbers."

Harris said the administration of President Joe Biden would support the movement in the face of legislative challenges and rhetoric coming from the right, the New York Times reported.

"We are all in this together. We are fighting for the ideals of our country," the Times reported that she said. "We believe in its promise of equality and freedom, and we fight with pride, understanding what's at stake. I mean, I am looking at where we are in our country — but we are also cleareyed about this moment."

The report said the LGBTQ community is facing legislation in red states that would ban drag shows, classroom discussions of LGBTQ issues, and transgender healthcare.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Sunday making the state a "safe haven" for transgender individuals and their families, including those from outside of the state, stopping law enforcement from sharing information on transgender health care provided in New York, according to the report.

"As other states target L.G.B.T.Q.+ people with bigotry and fear mongering, New York is fighting back," the governor said in a statement. "These new laws will enshrine our state as a beacon of hope, a safe haven for trans youth and their families, and ensure we continue to lead the nation on LGBTQ rights."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Vice President Kamala Harris used a visit to the Stonewall Inn in New York City, a location that was the epicenter of riots between 54 years ago between its gay patrons and police in 1969, Monday to urge members of the LGBTQ community to continue fighting for equality.
kamala harris, new york, lgbtq, stonewall inn, rights, joe biden, equality, kathy hochul
403
2023-48-26
Monday, 26 June 2023 10:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved