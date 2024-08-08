Harris Camp: VP Does Not Support Israel Arms Embargo

A key aide for Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday denied claims from a pro-Palestinian organization that suggested that she's open to discussing an arms embargo against Israel.

Harris national security adviser Phil Gordon posted on social media that she "has been clear: she will always ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups. She does not support an arms embargo on Israel. She will continue to work to protect civilians in Gaza and to uphold international humanitarian law," The Hill reported.

The Uncommitted National Movement said Wednesday that two of its founders, Layla Elabed and Abbas Alawieh, spoke with Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at their recent campaign rally in Detroit.

They founders said in a statement they shared concerns that the U.S. is "supplying weapons for Israel's war and occupation against Palestine," Newsweek reported.

They said in a statement Thursday that they "found hope in Vice President Harris expressing an openness to meeting about an arms embargo, and we are eager to continue engaging because people we love are being killed with American bombs."

"When we told Vice President Harris that members of our community in Michigan are losing dozens and hundreds of their family members to Israel's assault in Gaza, she said back: 'It's horrific," they added. "It's clear to us that Vice President Harris can lead our country's Gaza policy to a more humane place. We hope she will meet with us so we can move forward to discuss an arms embargo."

Harris' critics say she's seen as being more sympathetic about the suffering in Gaza as the result of the Israel-Hamas war when compared to President Joe Biden.

However, she has also insisted that she is a strong supporter of Israel and its right to defend itself from attacks.

Hecklers chanted at her Wednesday during her Detroit rally, saying "Kamala, Kamala you can't Hide, we won't vote for genocide.”

She retorted: "If you want Donald Trump to win then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking."

Meanwhile, Harris has also supported Biden's push for a cease-fire requiring Hamas to release hostages it kidnapped from Israel in the Oct. 7 attack. A Harris spokesperson told The Hill that she is "focused on securing the ceasefire and hostage deal currently on the table."

"As she has said, it is time for this war to end in a way where: Israel is secure, hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination," the spokesperson said.

Uncommitted on Wednesday said its founders spoke with Harris and said she had told them she would be willing to meet and discuss an arms embargo against Israel.

"The vice president shared her sympathies and expressed an openness to a meeting with the Uncommitted leaders to discuss an arms embargo," the organization claimed in a statement.

A Harris campaign spokesperson, responding to the comment, said that the conversation between the vice president and the Uncommitted founders was a "brief engagement" and added that her campaign "will continue to engage with those communities."

According to reports, Elabed, a Palestinian and a co-founder for Uncommitted, cried and told Harris that Michigan voters want to back her, "But we need a policy that will save lives in Gaza right now."

"I meet with community members every day in Michigan who are losing tens and hundreds of family members in Gaza," Elabed told Harris. "Right now, we need an arms embargo."

Alawieh said he told the vice president that he's a DNC delegate, but "our voters need to see you turn a new page on Gaza policy that includes embracing an arms embargo to save lives."

Earlier this year, the group organized more than 100,000 voters to withhold votes from President Joe Biden in Michigan's primary to oppose the U.S. government's support of Israel.

