Former VP Kamala Harris: Place in History Secure

In a new profile in The New York Times, former Vice President Kamala Harris continued to demur when asked if she will run for president in 2028.

"It's three years from nooooow," the 2024 Democrat nominee for president told the Times while on a book tour. "I mean, honestly."

The Times said Harris knows her place in history is "already secure."

"I understand the focus on '28 and all that," Harris told the Times. "But there will be a marble bust of me in Congress.

"I am a historic figure like any vice president of the United States ever was," she added.

Since she lost the presidential race, Harris declined to run for governor of California in 2026 and published a book, "107 Days," about her 2024 presidential campaign.

The book generated buzz for some of the swipes Harris took at potential rivals such as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In the book, Harris said it was reckless for then-President Joe Biden to seek a second term and discussed her tensions with the administration.

"I'm not going to talk about my conversations with him," she told the Times.

Harris plans to ramp up her political activity in 2026, and she called New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger, and New Jersey Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill after their wins this year.

"I do not think he's a scary face for the Democratic Party," she said of Mamdani, a democratic socialist who has alarmed much of the party's establishment.

The Times also called Harris' relationship with Newsom "complex."

In "107 Days," Harris said Newsom never called her back after she called him the day Biden dropped out.

Newsom texted her that he was hiking.

The former vice president later texted Newsom after her book came out and she blew him off, he recounted on a podcast.

"That's the relationship," Newsom told the podcast.

"Anyway," Newsom said with a laugh, "that's the relationship."