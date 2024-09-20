WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kamala harris | economic | claim | wharton | donald trump

Harris' Economic Claim Shot Down by Wharton

By    |   Friday, 20 September 2024 04:07 PM EDT

For the second consecutive week, Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris was called out for exaggerating or misstating claims of third-party support for her economic proposal.

The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania told Newsweek on Friday that its analysis of Harris' economic plan "did not find a positive impact on the economy from her plan in any future year," contradicting Harris' claim from the night before.

During a "Unite for America" livestream event held in Michigan on Thursday, Harris claimed "that is why Goldman Sachs … is why Moody's, which is why Wharton School of Business, which is why 16 Nobel laureates, have collectively determined after analyzing our plans … mine would strengthen the economy, his would weaken it," referring to Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Wharton refuted the claim.

"We did not find a positive impact on the economy from her plan in any future year. The Trump plan does increase GDP for a few years but lowers by the end of the 10-year budget window," a spokesperson for the Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM) told Newsweek.

Further, Harris on Thursday repeated her exaggeration from last week's debate with Trump that Goldman Sachs supported her economic plan despite the CEO of the investment bank pushing back on that claim the next day.

"So, that report, which was mentioned last night in the debate, came from an independent analyst, and it's interesting … I think a lot more has been made of this than should be," CEO David Solomon said, adding the difference between the two plans "is about two-tenths of 1%."

Regarding the Wharton exaggeration, Harris cited a PWBM analysis that said it "estimates that the Harris Campaign tax and spending proposals would increase primary deficits by $1.2 trillion over the next 10 years," and that "GDP falls by 1.3% by 2034 and by 4% within 30 years (year 2054)."

Meanwhile, PWBM said "GDP increases during part of the first decade (2025-2034)," under Trump's plan before falling by "0.4% in 2034."

Trump graduated from Wharton in May 1968.

PWBM says it "is a nonpartisan, research-based initiative that provides accurate, accessible and transparent economic analysis of public policy's fiscal impact."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
For the second consecutive week, Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris was called out for exaggerating or misstating claims of third-party support for her economic proposal.
kamala harris, economic, claim, wharton, donald trump
362
2024-07-20
Friday, 20 September 2024 04:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved