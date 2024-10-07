WATCH TV LIVE

Harris' Speech on Oct. 7 Anniversary Met With Protests

By    |   Monday, 07 October 2024 06:43 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris' speech Monday at her Naval Observatory residence marking the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in Israel was met with loud protests, reports the Hill.

Harris planted a memorial tree along with her husband Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish.

The planting of a pomegranate tree represents hope and righteousness in Judaism, Harris told reporters. Vice presidents and their families have traditionally planted trees on the grounds of their official residence, the White House said.

"Today, I know many Jews will be reciting and reflecting on the Kaddish. The words of the prayer are not about death. It is a prayer about our enduring belief in God, even in our darkest moments," she said. "So, as we reflect on the horrors of Oct. 7, let us please be reminded that we cannot lose faith."

There was yelling and sirens overheard during Harris' remarks, according to the Hill.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

