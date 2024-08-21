Harris Allies to CEOs: Better for Business Than Trump

Allies of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, have privately told CEOs that she would be better for business than former President Donald Trump, CNBC reported Wednesday.

Corporate executives close to Harris told the news outlet that they are gearing their message toward major players in the finance, tech, and law sectors and delivering it at private parties and meetings during this week's Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The allies say a Harris presidency would be good for business because she wants to create a strong economy that aids the middle class. When it comes to public policy, Harris would also provide business with a level of certainty that a Trump administration could not, the sources said.

At a party on Tuesday organized by tech industry group Tech:NYC, New York Democrat lawmakers, and tech executives reportedly discussed how to get major industry players to support Harris, including those who are more supportive of Republicans than they are Democrats.

CNBC reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was in attendance at the gathering, which was held at Chicago's Bunker.

Another topic that has frequently been raised during this week's gathering of Democrats is who might best fill available positions in a potential Harris administration.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., reportedly told tech executive and longtime Harris ally Charles Phillips on Wednesday that he should have a position in the Treasury Department if Harris wins. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is also being considered within Harris' circle at the convention this week for Treasury secretary, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Additionally, support from business CEOs could add to Harris' already sizable war chest. New Federal Election Commission records show that the Harris campaign raised more than $200 million in July and had nearly $220 million on hand heading into August.

According to one attendee, Harris fundraiser and Evercore Vice Chair Charles Myers hosted a panel on Tuesday at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business for around 60 CEOs and CFOs.

The message of the briefing was that "Trump's economic plan of higher tariffs and undermining Fed independence will seriously diminish" established trade deals between the U.S. and its allies, the source said.

Trump has said if he wins a second term he will seek to enact a 10% minimum tariff on goods from overseas. He has also said that the president "should have at least say" in setting interest rates.

Harris "is more interested in working with business and labor side by side," former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker reportedly said during a separate Bloomberg event at the convention. "Corporate America is curious and open and interested in working with her, and she'll take advantage of that opportunity."