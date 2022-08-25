Longtime Harris Comms Aide Departs for New White House Role

As the White House continues to restructure its communications department in the wake of former press secretary Jen Psaki's departure, Vice President Kamala Harris has lost a senior member of her communications staff to the West Wing.

The Washington Examiner reports that Herbie Ziskend is leaving Harris' office to take on a new position as White House deputy communications director. Ziskend is one of the few communications staffers on the vice president's team who have been with her from the beginning of President Joe Biden's administration.

Kate Berner, who is currently serving in the position, will be promoted to principal deputy communications director, according to the news outlet.

Ziskend's role change comes as Olivia Dalton, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations' former communications director, takes up a new post as principal White House deputy press secretary. Once occupied by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the position has been vacant for three months since Psaki departed and Jean-Pierre replaced her.

According to the Examiner, Dalton will sometimes be required to brief the press in her more public-oriented position. Her relationship with Biden goes back to when he was a Delaware senator.

"Olivia is a seasoned communications strategist with experience at the highest levels of government, national campaigns, and leading nonprofits," Jean-Pierre told The Washington Post in a statement. "She is smart, savvy, and a true pro. She will be a tremendous addition to the press team and true asset for the entire Biden-Harris administration."

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told the Post that Berner and Ziskend are "longtime pillars of the Biden-Harris communications operation."

"They bring insight, passion, and great judgment to their work, and we are excited that they will continue to be critical leaders on this team as we continue to make progress for the American people," she said.