Kamala Harris Weighs Run for California Governor

Former Vice President Kamala Harris might make a run for governor of California, The Hill reported, after having previously served as a senator in the state for four years.

Sources told the news outlet that Harris, who has largely kept out of the spotlight since losing the 2024 presidential election to President Donald Trump, has yet to make a final decision about a gubernatorial campaign and is considering her options.

Harris "has a lot of people in her ear telling her that it makes the most sense and she can do the most good," one source said, referring to a run for California governor.

Other sources said Harris, 60, is not convinced about the race and that the topic is coming up only because the primary is less than a year away.

Representatives for Harris declined to comment.

Harris released a statement this criticizing Trump's immigration crackdown in Los Angeles and his deployment of the National Guard to California, writing that she was "appalled at what we are witnessing on the streets of our city. Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to provoke chaos."

One source said that the recent events in Los Angeles are a major factor in the decision, saying, "This moment almost requires her to do it."

Gary South, a longtime Democrat strategist based in California, said Harris "would start out, at least initially, as the front-runner" if she entered the gubernatorial race.

"There's no doubt about it because she has 100% name ID in California," South said. "I think there are real mixed feelings about her among California Democrats, and I think those mixed feelings would grow if she actually got into the race."