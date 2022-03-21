VP Harris Loses 10th Staffer Since June

Nancy McEldowney, the current national security adviser to the vice president, will join nine of her former colleagues since June 2021 in leaving the office of Kamala Harris, a memo obtained by Reuters revealed.

The vice president's office later confirmed that McEldowney's deputy, Philip Gordon, will succeed her in the position, according to the Monday report by the outlet.

McEldowney, who served as director of the Foreign Service Institute for four years, said in the memo that her reason for resigning is to "focus on some pressing personal matters."

"This was a difficult decision because I am so deeply committed to the work we do and the crucial national interest we serve. But after more than a year, this is the right decision for my family," she said.

McEldowney also stated she was "not rushing out the door" and that the date of her last day was not immediately apparent.

The departure of McEldowney comes after Harris' widely-criticized trip to Poland and Romania in an effort to bolster support for NATO as Russia invades Ukraine, CNN reported.

Staffers in Harris' office have seen a higher-than-usual turnover amid rumors of "toxicity" within the administration, according to Daily Mail.

Only one communications director remains on staff that began with Harris in January 2021, Herbie Ziskend, who will receive a promotion to a senior advisory role, an email sent to the Mail read.

Of the departures, the most high-profile one was that of Symone D. Sanders, who left her role as senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Harris in December 2021 to take a role at MSNBC a month later, per Deadline.