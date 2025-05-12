WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kalyn free | dnc | david hogg | malcolm kenyatta | advantage | vice chair | vote

DNC Seeks to Redo Hogg Vice Chair Vote

By    |   Monday, 12 May 2025 10:46 PM EDT

A subcommittee in the Democratic National Committee recommended on Monday to invalidate a February vice chair election, asserting that it gave an unfair advantage to male candidates David Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta, NBC News reported.

The challenge was raised by Oklahoma Democratic Committeewoman Kalyn Free. She argued that the DNC's decision to combine a vote on the final two vice chair slots meant that members of the committee must vote for at least one man to meet gender balance rules, giving male candidates such as Hogg and Kenyatta an unfair advantage.

Free asserted that holding a separate vote for the remaining chair slots would have allowed voters to potentially elect a woman such as herself.

According to NBC News, DNC rules "require that the national party's executive committee 'shall be as equally divided as practicable' along gender lines. (If the committee includes members who identify as non-binary, they don't count for the purposes of gender division.)"

Counsel for Hogg and Kenyatta rejected Free's position, arguing that the party had already reached a decision on how to vote to save time.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A subcommittee in the Democratic National Committee recommended on Monday to invalidate a February vice chair election, asserting that it gave an unfair advantage to male candidates David Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta, NBC News reported.
kalyn free, dnc, david hogg, malcolm kenyatta, advantage, vice chair, vote
180
2025-46-12
Monday, 12 May 2025 10:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved