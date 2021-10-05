×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | kaiser permanente | vaccine mandates

Kaiser Permanente Suspends Thousands of Unvaxxed Employees

kizer permanentay logo on a hospital
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 October 2021 05:49 PM

Health care provider Kaiser Permanente on Tuesday announced it has suspended nearly 5,000 employees, about 2% of its U.S. staff, who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 or received an exemption.

The employees have been placed on paid leave as of Oct. 1, and have until Dec. 1 to comply with the company's vaccine mandate and return to work.

According to Kaiser's statement, the vaccination rate was 78% on Aug. 2 when the mandate was announced, and is now at 92%. The other 6% of employees presumably obtained an exemption.

"We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks," Kaiser said of those who still have not received the vaccine.

Kaiser has 216,000 employees and 23,000 physicians in the United States, according to the statement.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Health care provider Kaiser Permanente on Tuesday announced it has suspended nearly 5,000 employees, about 2% of its U.S. staff, who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 or received an exemption.
kaiser permanente, vaccine mandates
139
2021-49-05
Tuesday, 05 October 2021 05:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved