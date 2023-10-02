Strike of 75K Kaiser Permanente Workers Set for Wednesday

A historic three-day walkout of 75,000 healthcare workers from the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Union is slated to take place Wednesday.

The walkout, which, according to the Washington Examiner, is poised to be the largest healthcare worker strike in U.S. history, follows after failed negotiations on Saturday night over unfair labor practices.

"This three-day strike," the coalition said in a statement, "will be the initial demonstration of our strength to Kaiser that we will not stand for their unfair labor practices. If Kaiser continues to commit unfair labor practices, we are prepared to engage in another longer, stronger strike in November."

In a problem exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with what workers say is an "out of touch" company that has driven them to burnout via chronic understaffing, picket lines spanning the length of five states, including Washington D.C., are expected to voice outrage, calling for across-the-board pay raises and a restructuring of bonus payouts as well as retirement plans.

"Kaiser continues to bargain in bad faith over these issues and, so far, there is no light at the end of the tunnel," the coalition said Saturday.

In response, Kaiser on Sunday stated that negotiations are continuing "in good faith" and that efforts are being made to avoid this "unnecessary strike."

"We have contingency plans in place to ensure members continue to receive safe, high-quality care for the duration of the strike," Kaiser said.

Kaiser has around 24,000 physicians and 87,000 non-physician staff, serving 13 million patients. Non-medical staff in California, Colorado, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington, as well as Washington, D.C., are expected to take part in the strike as doctors, registered nurses, and hospital managers legally cannot.