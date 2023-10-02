×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kaiser permanente | healthcare | strike | covid-19 | labor | walkout | negotiations

Strike of 75K Kaiser Permanente Workers Set for Wednesday

By    |   Monday, 02 October 2023 09:01 PM EDT

A historic three-day walkout of 75,000 healthcare workers from the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Union is slated to take place Wednesday.

The walkout, which, according to the Washington Examiner, is poised to be the largest healthcare worker strike in U.S. history, follows after failed negotiations on Saturday night over unfair labor practices.

"This three-day strike," the coalition said in a statement, "will be the initial demonstration of our strength to Kaiser that we will not stand for their unfair labor practices. If Kaiser continues to commit unfair labor practices, we are prepared to engage in another longer, stronger strike in November."

In a problem exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with what workers say is an "out of touch" company that has driven them to burnout via chronic understaffing, picket lines spanning the length of five states, including Washington D.C., are expected to voice outrage, calling for across-the-board pay raises and a restructuring of bonus payouts as well as retirement plans.

"Kaiser continues to bargain in bad faith over these issues and, so far, there is no light at the end of the tunnel," the coalition said Saturday.

In response, Kaiser on Sunday stated that negotiations are continuing "in good faith" and that efforts are being made to avoid this "unnecessary strike."

"We have contingency plans in place to ensure members continue to receive safe, high-quality care for the duration of the strike," Kaiser said.

Kaiser has around 24,000 physicians and 87,000 non-physician staff, serving 13 million patients. Non-medical staff in California, Colorado, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington, as well as Washington, D.C., are expected to take part in the strike as doctors, registered nurses, and hospital managers legally cannot.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A historic three-day walkout of 75,000 healthcare workers from the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Union is slated to take place Wednesday.
kaiser permanente, healthcare, strike, covid-19, labor, walkout, negotiations, failed
279
2023-01-02
Monday, 02 October 2023 09:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved