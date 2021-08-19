×
Pentagon: US Fighter Jets Have Flown Over Kabul to Ensure Evacuation Security

Pentagon: US Fighter Jets Have Flown Over Kabul to Ensure Evacuation Security
U.S. fighter jets like this F-16 are flying over Kabul. (Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 19 August 2021 11:05 AM

Armed U.S. fighter jets have flown over Kabul to ensure security for the evacuation operation there, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing said the jets had not conducted "low pass" flights over the city but had been engaged in "overwatch."

Army Major General William Taylor said multiple gates at Kabul international airport were now open and about 7,000 people have been evacuated so far.

He said the military now has more than 5,200 troops at Kabul airport to guard the evacuation.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


