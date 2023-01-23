Report: Violence Among Children Has Skyrocketed Since 2020

Violence among children reportedly has skyrocketed across the country since 2020, a sharp reversal of a decadeslong decline in juvenile crime.

Homicides committed by juveniles acting alone rose 30% in 2020 from a year earlier in the United States; those committed by multiple juveniles increased 66%, The Wall Street Journal reported. The number of killings committed by children under 14 was the highest in two decades, the report noted, citing 2020 federal data.

But according to the Journal, an even more troubling jump occurred in the first two years of the pandemic — especially homicides and shootings — that have erupted in urban and rural areas.

In New York City, 153 victims under the age of 18 were shot in 2022, the most in at least six years — more than the 127 total minors shot in 2018 and 2019 combined, according to police data. Police say 124 juveniles committed shootings in 2022, up from 62 in 2020 and 48 in 2019, according to the Journal.

Easier access to firearms for juveniles has also played a role in the pandemic-era rise, including the increase in homemade ghost guns and a surge in illegal firearms trafficking — and heightened gang activity in New York City and other cities, the Journal reported.

Though the wave began to ebb in 2022, shootings involving minors have continued to surge in some communities, the Journal noted.

In Washington, D.C., there were 214 firearm-related arrests of children in 2022, a higher count than each of the prior three years; 16 juveniles were shot to death last year, compared with nine in 2021, the Journal reported.

In Philadelphia, 117 juveniles were arrested for shootings in 2022, up from 43 in 2019, the Journal noted, citing police statistics.

The rise isn't limited to big cities, as seen in Peoria, Ill., which had eight juvenile homicide victims in 2021, according to police data, the Journal reported. In 2020, there were none.

Some prosecutors and law enforcement leaders argue that the shift away from a more punitive approach for juveniles toward intervention programs and rehabilitation has gone too far.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, a Democrat — who once supported a 2017 New York law ending the automatic prosecution of 16- and 17-year-olds as adults, raising the age to 18 — now wants to prosecute more gun possession cases in criminal court.

In March 2022, New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul sent lawmakers a list of priorities to help reduce crime, including changing a Raise the Age law to allow juveniles arrested on gun possession charges to be tried in criminal court. The proposal was never taken up by the Democratic-controlled legislature.

According to Clark, under the Raise the Age law, too many juveniles arrested on gun possession charges are being released quickly because such cases are typically sent to family court, and some of those minors are going on to commit more serious crimes or are being murdered.

"I don't want to lock them up and throw away the key because they're young. But at the same time, they have to know the consequences for their actions," Clark said.

Clark recounted the May 2022 death of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx by a stray bullet fired by a 15-year-old boy perched on the back of a scooter, saying, "These ages make you weep."

Several days after Tay's killing, police arrested the 15-year-old alleged shooter at a Bronx hotel, where he was found with his mother. Soon after, the 18-year-old driving the scooter turned himself in. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Tay's parents, Yahisha Gomez and Sokpini Tay, considered moving out of the Bronx, but Gomez, a bank clerk, and her husband, a maintenance worker, were waiting to save enough money, the Journal noted.

The age of the boy who allegedly shot their daughter didn't surprise them.

"It's just kids killing kids," Gomez said.