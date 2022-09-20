Juul Sues FDA Over Undisclosed Files on Vape Product Ban

Juul filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Food and Drug Administration after the agency refused to disclose documents relating to its order prohibiting the sale of e-cigarettes.

According to the complaint, the FDA allegedly violated the Freedom of Information Act by withholding a number of scientific reviews relating to the agency's wide-ranging June decision.

"Withholding the disciplinary reviews that would answer these questions impedes JLI's [Juul Labs] ability to seek appropriate relief from [the] FDA's decision and is also completely at odds with the purpose of FOIA and the transparency Congress expects from administrative agencies," the complaint read.

"The public deserves a complete picture of the scientific facts behind one of the agency's most controversial and closely scrutinized decisions in recent years, especially where even FDA recognizes its order is suspect," it added.

A spokesperson for Juul told Axios that the company took "necessary action" to protect its interests amid, what it claims, was "political pressure on the agency to reach a specific result."

"This action will help us obtain information about the FDA review of our applications relevant to our continued appeal of the agency's decision," they stated.

The news comes as the cigarette and e-cigarette industry continue to be targeted for harmful chemicals, nicotine content, and allegations of marketing to minors, Reuters noted.

Juul paid $438.5 million on Sept. 6 to settle claims from 34 states regarding the company's marketing and sales practices, specifically toward teenagers.

Meanwhile, the FDA said when it revoked Juul's business charter in June that the company had a "disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping," Bloomberg Law reported.