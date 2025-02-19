Trudeau: Canada Will Stand Up Against Putin

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his nation stands by Ukraine in the midst of President Donald Trump's comments critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's handling of the now three-year war.

"Canada and our allies are unequivocal on standing up against Vladimir Putin's illegal, immoral, unjust violations of the international order," Trudeau said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"Ukrainians have been fighting and dying not just to protect their sovereignty, their territorial integrity," Trudeau added. "They're also fighting to protect the rules-based order that keeps us all safe around the world and has for close to 80 years now."

Earlier in the day, Trump posted a harsh critique of Zelenskyy where he described the former comedian as "A Dictator without Elections," and said he'd done "a terrible job" managing the country through a time of war.

But Trudeau wasn't having it.

"This period of peace, stability, prosperity for the world happens because we had rules around borders, around not invading your neighbors, that Russia chose deliberately to violate a number of years ago, Trudeau continued.

The Trump administration has been criticized for not including neither Ukraine nor any European nations in the negotiations with Russia in Saudia Arabia. Trudeau said that it's a "fundamental principle" for his nation and their alies when it comes to any peace talks, "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."