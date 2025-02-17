Trudeau Pushes 'Friends' on Heels of Hockey Brawl

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the backdrop of a hockey brawl between the Canadian and United States national teams as an opportunity to highlight the friendship between countries and the pride that comes in fighting for each nation's respective flags.

Trudeau made the remarks during his speech at the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Vancouver on Sunday. His speech came a day after the U.S. defeated Canada 3-1 at the 4 Nations Face-Off, a game marred by three brawls in the opening 9 seconds.

Also Saturday, Canadians celebrated the 60th anniversary of the inauguration of their flag, which Trudeau also referenced while using some form of "friend" no less than seven times in his speech.

"If you'll permit me, a quick word to the American team — our neighbors, our allies, our friends. I'm reminded of that old joke: I went to a fight last night and a hockey game broke out," he said. "I know, my American friends, you've been reminded this past week that your Canadian friends and every other competitor in this place is just as proud to fight for their flags as you are to fight for yours — the Stars and Stripes."

Trudeau's remarks come amid President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada and his repeated quest to make Canada a 51st state of the U.S., often making it clear he's not joking.

"We all stand proudly together. We all believe in a future where we have values and a friendship that endures the test of time," Trudeau said. "We have stood together for generations and Canada and Canadians will never stop fighting for the friendship that unites our two countries through tough times and through the best times in the world. Americans are our friends, always. And we are yours."

Trudeau announced Jan. 6 that he's resigning once a successor for prime minister is chosen.

Trump threatened 25% tariffs on Canadian imports earlier this month but paused enacting them when Canada vowed to beef up its border security and hire a fentanyl czar, which it did last week, as part of a $1.3 billion border initiative.