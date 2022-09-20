Judicial Panel Calls for Increased Judge Security

The U.S. Judicial Conference is pressuring Congress to pass legislation that addresses increased threats levied at judges by funding new safety measures, a Tuesday news item revealed.

In a statement by Richard J. Sullivan, chairman of the group's Judicial Security Committee, the federal judge stresses a need for increased safety precautions at the outset of several high-profile incidents.

"The safety of judges and their families is essential — not just to the individuals involved, but to our democracy," Judge Sullivan said. "Our system of justice depends on judges who are free to carry out their constitutional duties without fear of reprisal or violence."

One of those incidents was the death of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' son, 20-year-old Daniel Anderl, who was killed in 2020 by a disgruntled attorney during an attack at the judge's home. In the years since, Salas has been on a crusade to end violence in the legal system.

That goal got closer Tuesday when the Judicial Conference officially endorsed the namesake Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, which would give judges the power to remove personal information online.

"This legislation is a needed step in the protection of the Judiciary, and the rule of law and we urge members of Congress to enact Daniel's Law as quickly as possible — this term — as it ultimately affects all Americans, not just judges," Judge Sullivan said.

The conference's push also comes after an alleged assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh following a Politico leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision that overruled unrestricted nationwide access to abortion.

The man in that affair, 26-year-old Nicholas Roske, was also reportedly accused of planning to target other conservative justices, according to The Washington Post.