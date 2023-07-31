Dem Senators Challenge Justice Alito to Testify

Democrat Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Conn., and Sheldon Whitehouse, R.I., are challenging Justice Samuel Alito to testify before Congress after the judge made claims that Congress had no "authority" to regulate the Supreme Court.

On Monday, two senators requested that the justice appear before lawmakers for questioning. This request was made after Alito, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, stated that Congress does not have the authority to regulate the court.

"Congress did not create the Supreme Court," Alito told The Journal, and stated that the Constitution did. "I know this is a controversial view, but I'm willing to say it. No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period."

The justice's statement comes as Democrats push to establish stronger ethics guidelines following recent ethics controversies surrounding Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas.

"If Justice Alito," Blumenthal posted on X Monday, "is willing to expound to the Wall Street Journal that Congress has no authority over the Court, he should come before Congress to tell us directly why — in testimony before the Judiciary Committee.

"And while he's there, we can talk about ethical lapses & a Supreme Court code of conduct," he added.

Both Blumenthal and Whitehouse are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and they have expressed their concerns regarding ethical issues that members of the Supreme Court have encountered.

Whitehouse also criticized Alito's interview with The Journal in a separate X post on Monday, writing: "And why would they not offer opinions about matters that might come before the Court? Right, because it would be unethical.

"To belabor the point," he continued, "Alito just did something colleagues have called unethical, to protect his ability to do things that are unethical. Rich."