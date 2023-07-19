DOJ Sued for Not Registering Hunter Biden as Foreign Agent

Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Joe Biden's Justice Department have been sued for failing to require Hunter Biden to register as a foreign agent.

While Garland is defendant in the lawsuit, the America First Legal (AFL) allegations go back to former President Barack Obama's administration, when Hunter Biden directly represented Ukraine energy company Burisma in dealings with the Obama White House. It is a violation of Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) under 22 U.S.C. § 611(b), according to the complaint.

"As detailed in our complaint, the record is quite clear," AFL VP and General Counsel Gene Hamilton wrote in a statement. "Hunter Biden appears to have used his unique access and position to the benefit of multiple foreign principals. Any other American would have been criminally prosecuted for failing to register as a foreign agent for this conduct — but not under Merrick Garland's Department of Justice, which continues to go out of its way to help President Biden, his family, and his radical liberal allies.

"The attorney general has a non-discretionary duty to ensure that Hunter Biden registers as a foreign agent under FARA and provides the American people with transparency into his activities on behalf of foreign principals."

AFL cited evidence from emails revealed in other litigation against the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which confirmed Hunter Biden directly represented Burisma and its interests "as a foreign principal" in dealing with the Obama White House and, specifically, the office of then-VP Joe Biden.

Under FARA, an "agent of a foreign principal" is defined as "any person who acts as an agent, representative, employee, or servant, or any person who acts in any other capacity at the order, request, or under the direction or control, of a foreign principal or of a person any of whose activities are directly or indirectly supervised, directed, controlled, financed, or subsidized in whole or in major part by a foreign principal."

Garland has neither required Hunter Biden to register as a foreign agent, nor followed the law to give him a waiver under FARA, the complaint alleges. It seeks a DOJ investigation.

"AFL requests that the Department of Justice investigate whether Hunter Biden engaged in activities covered by FARA and unlawfully failed to register as an agent of a foreign principal," the complaint concluded.

Newsmax has reached out to the DOJ for comment, but has not yet heard back.

"Once again, the Biden family appears to have used their name for influence peddling overseas," according to AFL. "The Department of Justice has failed to follow official legal procedures and require Hunter to either register as a foreign agent or obtain a waiver. AFL will continue to hold Hunter Biden and the DOJ accountable for circumventing the law and conducting foreign affairs illegally while Joe Biden was vice president."