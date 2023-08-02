×
Tags: justice department | walt nauta | stanley woodward

DOJ: Attorney of Trump Aide Faces Possible Conflict

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 03:52 PM EDT

The Department of Justice this week requested a meeting to discuss a possible conflict of interest involving the attorney representing Walt Nauta, an aide to former President Donald Trump and an alleged co-conspirator in the Mar-a-Lago case.

According to a disclosure from the Justice Department, Nauta's attorney Stanley Woodward has represented "at least seven other individuals who have been questioned in connection with the investigation," including some of the people who testified about his current client.

The department went on to request a legal proceeding known as a Garcia hearing with Woodward's clients "to inform them of potential risks and inquire into possible waivers."

"Nauta should be thoroughly advised of the potential conflicts and attendant risks," the department wrote to the court. "Witness 1 and Witness 2 should also be present at the hearing and apprised of the risk that Mr. Woodward may use or disclose confidences he obtained from them."

The department added that the court could appoint Nauta with independent counsel who could assess if Woodward is representing him fairly.

"If Nauta indicates he wishes to waive any conflicts, the Court should conduct an inquiry to determine whether the waiver is knowing and voluntary, and the Court should then determine whether to accept Nauta's waiver," the Justice Department wrote.

Woodward declined to comment to The Hill, but the Justice Department's filing notes that "Mr. Woodward has indicated that as a general matter he does not oppose the Court informing his client of the client's rights or inquiring into potential waivers, but that he will not consent to this motion without seeing it in advance, and he requests the opportunity to respond."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
