Justice Department Won't Make Deadline for Release of 9/11 Documents

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday that it won’t make the deadline President Joe Biden set to review and release FBI investigation documents relating to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In September, Biden issued an executive order mandating that the department review the FBI investigation documents within six months, Reuters reported.

The Justice Department said it will be delayed in releasing the documents "due to continuing coordination with a number of foreign governments and ongoing interagency review."

Once they are reviewed, the documents will be declassified and made public.

As of Thursday, the FBI had released more than 700 documents and more than 2,700 pages, according to Reuters.

Relatives of the people killed in the attacks have been asking to learn more about the FBI's investigation for years, with many claiming that the documents would show that Saudi Arabia was involved.

Of the 19 hijackers, 15 were from Saudi Arabia, though the country has long denied any role in the attacks.

On Thursday, 9/11 Families United, a group that represents victims' families and survivors, sent the president a letter, asking him to raise the subject of the attacks in any future meetings with the kingdom.

"To omit September 11 from your discussions is to signal to the world that you are willing to indulge years more of Saudi obfuscation and obstruction," the letter read. "We have watched presidents take this approach for more than 20 years, and we continue to hope that you will be different."

According to Reuters, the FBI plans to create "production sets" of the Sept. 11 documents by mid-April due to the need for redactions required by the Privacy Act.

The Sept. 11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.