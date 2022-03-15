×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | George Floyd Protests | Law Enforcement | jussie smollett | lawyers | release | threats

Lawyers for Jussie Smollett Demand His Release

Lawyers for Jussie Smollett Demand His Release
Actor Jussie Smollett appears at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 10, 2022 in Chicago. (Photo by Brian Cassella-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 March 2022 12:18 PM

Attorneys representing actor Jussie Smollett are calling for his release from jail, claiming that he has received "dangerous threats" in a legal filing this week, Rolling Stone reports.

According to Smollett's lawyers, one of the actor's siblings received a call on Friday to the number that was given to the jail as Smollett's emergency contact after he was taken into custody last Thursday.

"I hope what they do to that guy in jail — here's what they're going to do, right. They're going to take a broom handle and take that little [expletive], shove it in there, and he's gonna go, '[shrieking sound],'" a male-sounding voice says in the call, according to a video shared with Rolling Stone by Smollett’s legal team.

The magazine notes that the caller appears to be referencing the 1997 assault on Abner Louima by a longtime New York Police Department officer while he was in police custody.

Smollett's attorneys said that his sibling received numerous similar calls on Friday. In a court filing on Monday, his lawyers claim that he has also received "vicious threats" on social media that "no doubt reflects the hatred and wish for physical harm toward Smollett which he may experience during incarceration."

They also claim that their client essentially is being kept in "solitary confinement" because of his detention in "protective custody," which they claim could cause “extraordinary damage on his mental health." The attorneys also said that Smollett has a "compromised immune system" that makes the "potential exposure" to COVID-19 a "serious health risk."

Smollett currently is being held in a jail operated by the Cook County Sheriff’s office, which told the Chicago Tribune earlier this week that while the actor was put in housing that is frequently used for prisoners who require mental health assistance, "it would be inaccurate and irresponsible to make any assumption about his mental or medical condition based on where he is currently housed."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Attorneys representing actor Jussie Smollett are calling for his release from jail, claiming that he has received "dangerous threats" in a legal filing this week, Rolling Stone reports.
jussie smollett, lawyers, release, threats, calls
319
2022-18-15
Tuesday, 15 March 2022 12:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved