Walmart Pulls Juneteenth Ice Cream After Backlash

Walmart is pulling a Juneteenth-branded ice cream after social media erupted in opposition to the product, USA Today reported.

The container, which appears to trademark the word ''Juneteenth,'' contains a section on the back asking customers to share and celebrate African American culture, emancipation and enduring hope.

The branding was intended to honor the holiday Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of Black Americans. It was made a federal holiday last year.

Some critics have pointed out that the flavor being sold by Walmart, a red velvet cheesecake flavor, is the same as a flavor made by the Black-owned ice cream company Creamalicious.

''In all seriousness ... If you have seen the Juneteenth Ice Cream from Walmart, go ahead and grab some Creamalicious Red Velvet Cheesecake instead! Walmart could have used this opportunity to highlight this brand instead of making a cheap copycat for OUR Independence Day,'' tweeted the user ''ThatBoyTay.''

''Walmart literally saw a successful small Black business and thought they could get away with stealing their flavor and re-branding it for Juneteenth,'' tweeted user ''A is for Afro.''

Walmart apologized for the product in a statement to Fox 11 Los Angeles and promised that it would begin removing it from stores nationwide.

"Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence," Walmart said. "However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers, and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate."