White Couple on Juneteenth Banner Spurs Backlash

In a case of inadvertent insensitivity, the use of a photo featuring a white couple on a Juneteenth banner has ignited a firestorm of criticism and calls for a boycott.

According to the New York Post, organizers of Juneteenth GVL's June "mega fest," a prominent event in Greenville, South Carolina, celebrating the emancipation of Black slaves, have issued an apology in response to the outrage generated by their promotional materials.

The controversy erupted after banners of the white couple were displayed across the town. Social media platforms quickly became inundated with condemnations, accusing the organizers of misrepresenting and diluting the significance of Juneteenth by featuring white individuals as the face of the event.

Twitter became a battleground for outraged critics, with one user writing, "You want to celebrate the Bepth of black culture on Juneteenth by putting white [people] as the face of it? How were you not aware how problematic that is?" Another critic expressed concern that such actions distorted and repackaged Black history to make it more palatable for white Americans, stating, "This is 100% doing harm. This is 100% buying into the idea we can't be whole on our own, not even for one day."

Local residents in Greenville expressed their discontent, with one individual stating that the incident was part of a broader trend that eroded Black representation in the community. Calling it "disgraceful," the resident accused the organizers of gentrifying Juneteenth.

Bruce Wilson, an activist and leader of Fighting Injustice Together, passionately called for a boycott of the Juneteenth GVL "mega fest." Expressing his dismay, Wilson told FOX Carolina, "I was appalled — I was saddened, I was angry" upon seeing the banner featuring only a white couple. While Wilson acknowledged that white Americans could celebrate Juneteenth, he firmly believed they should not be the face of the holiday.

Despite the condemnations, according to the Black business leaders who composed Juneteenth GVL's board, the intention for the banner was to showcase the diversity of the local community coming together.

But, as the backlash intensified, founder and executive director Rueben Hays released a remorseful apology, vowing to remove the banners swiftly.

In a statement, Hays expressed Juneteenth GVL's regret for the inclusion of non-Black faces on the banners and took full responsibility for the oversight, which he attributed to one individual. Other banners featured images of Asians and Hispanics, but it is unclear if those were removed.

Nonetheless, Hays assured the community that future events would reflect the diversity, inclusivity, and historical significance of Juneteenth, writing: "We sincerely apologize for any disappointment or frustration caused by this oversight ... Moving forward, we are committed to ensuring that our events fully reflect the diversity, inclusivity, and historical significance of Juneteenth."

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19th, commemorates the day in 1865 when Union troops began enforcing the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas, effectively granting freedom to enslaved black Americans. President Joe Biden elevated Juneteenth to a federal holiday in June 2021, underscoring its significance in American history.

Hays, in an interview prior to the banner controversy, emphasized that Juneteenth is more than just a "Black holiday" and highlighted in order for it to be possible, "half a million Americans had to die in the Civil War."

"If you really know the history or really understand it," he said, "there's no denying that this is one the most significant holidays in our nation's history — the most American holiday. It's just that it happened on the backs of African American slaves, and some folks just don't want to make that connection or association. But that's just the fact of the matter. I mean it is a very American holiday."

City officials distanced themselves from the backlash, clarifying that they were not involved in organizing or managing the Juneteenth event.